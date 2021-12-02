Ellwood City will be transforming into a winter wonderland this weekend with the return of its annual lights festival.
Canceled last year due to the pandemic, festivities begin during Friday's Light-Up Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue with carriage rides, refreshments, fireworks and a Christmas tree lighting.
Then on Saturday, an ugly sweater 5K run will take place beginning near Ewing Park at 9 a.m. with prizes given to runners and a grand prize to the ugliest sweater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be festivities in the park, including a holiday light display.
“Our goal is to work together with community organizations and businesses to help provide a family-friendly event," Dale Thomson, executive director of the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce said. “We are inviting all businesses to get involved by decorating their store fronts for the holiday season.”
The festivities will not end there, however, because at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, there will be the second annual “Reindeer Route” parade of cars through downtown, which will feature oversized balloons posting Christmas greetings. Interested participants are asked to pack into their own cars, wearing Christmas “jammies” and playing their own Christmas music and join the fun while riding down Lawrence Avenue past the Christmas tree and decorated storefronts, making their way to “Christmas in the Park." Last year, about 400 cars participated in the procession.
Along the route, there will be holiday characters dancing and glowing luminaries acting as guides for the caravan. Cars will process to Ewing Park to kick off the Christmas in the Park holiday lights display and lighting of the Christmas tree there.
Christmas in the Park will then run nightly from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. through December 26th.
“We will have a committee of amazingly creative people to take a look at all of the businesses and we will offer first, second and third place bragging rights for 2021," Thomson said, adding winners last year were Shear Paradise, Breaking Bread and Crystal's Cakery. “This year, let’s give them a lot of competition by all joining in the fun.”
Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court is urging all to come enjoy the fun.
"We are looking forward to a joyous occasion here in Ellwood City, especially since it was canceled last year," he said.
Monetary donations are being accepted by Alborn Tire Sales and Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ Club for needy families. For more information on that gift drop-off, call Alborn at (724) 991-0413, or Smokin’ Dave’s at (724) 991-9505. The public is invited to drop off gifts or toys to Toys for Tots dropbox near the municipal building on Glen Avenue and Sixth Street.
For general information on the holiday festivities, contact Thomson at the Chamber at (724) 758-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.