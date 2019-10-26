Voters in Ellwood City’s Fourth Ward, Second Precinct, will cast ballots in a different location on Election Day.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections at a special meeting Wednesday approved the relocation of the polling place to the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 527 North St.
Elections Director Ed Allison said the change was made because the previous site, at the former Holy Redeemer Religious Education Center, formerly known as St. Agatha School, has been put up for sale. Although it has not yet been sold, and the county had still intended to use that building as a polling site, the parish notified him recently that the building has no tables, chairs or heat.
Allison said new identification cards have been printed and will be mailed to the 592 voters in the precinct, with notice of the change. Signs will be posted at the old voting site, the new voting site and at three other locations in that area. Allison noted that the voters in that precinct have voted at the Holy Redeemer school for at least two decades.
Board member John R. Seltzer suggested that arrangements be made to publicize the change in the Sunday bulletin at the Catholic church to make sure the voters know about the new polling site.
“It’s not easy finding a voting place in that side of town,” board member Frank Piccari said. “It’s too bad we couldn’t use the (high) school gymnasium (as a voting place) for all of Ellwood City.”
Allison said he considered locating the voting site at a nearby elementary school, but school is in session that day.
He pointed out that if the county would request space for a polling site from a school district, by law, the district is required to provide it, but added that at the Ellwood City location, “parking and timing right now would preclude us from approving it.”
