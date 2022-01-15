+2 Ellwood police move ahead under new leader As Halloween approached, Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court wanted to make sure the borough got a treat, not a trick.

Late last year, The Ellwood City Police Department experienced a change in leadership.

But as 2022 arrives, there will be no change in direction.

Sgt. Michael McBride, a 20-year veteran of the force, was appointed by Mayor Anthony J. Court in October to replace Lt. David Kingston, who retired. His pay rate was set at $38.02 an hour.

Both Court and McBride are committed to continuing the department’s top priorities of community policing and fighting illegal narcotics.

“The first thing that we’ve done since I became mayor is that we became proactive against illegal narcotics,” said Court, who has held the borough’s top administrative position for 15 years. “Ninety percent of the stuff that happens in the community stems from illegal narcotics, so that was the biggest thing from my first day, to be proactive against illegal narcotics.

“I think we’ve done a nice job in that area, but I don’t want people to get the wrong idea. By no means are we complacent about that. We’re still moving forward.”

Indeed, the department is in the process of securing its third K9 officer, following in the pawprints of the borough’s first dog, Jozek, who retired in 2016 and passed away the following year; and Ranger, a son of Jozek, who retired in 2021. The department took possession of its new K9 vehicle in November – and 2021 Dodge Charger – and in February, will send McBride – a former K9 officer – and current K9 Officer Richard Kruger to Shallow Creek Kennel to choose a new dog for Ellwood.

Kruger and the dog will participate in six weeks of training before the new team hits the streets this spring.

McBride, who worked with Jozek, said that the dog had well over 400 narcotic arrests, and called him “one of the most well-used and one of the most well-renowned dogs the state’s ever had.”

“I went to a national seminar, and he was number six out of a thousand dogs,” said McBride, who added that it is now more important than ever to have such an asset as part of the police department.

“Dog searches are coming back now because of a change in case law,” he said. “Case law, several years ago, was that when we saw something in the car indicative of narcotics, or smelled marijuana, we could search it without a search warrant. Now, the search warrant law applies again. We have to get a search warrant.

Story continues below video

“So a dog indication for a narcotic is going to be important for obtaining that search warrant, especially if you don’t view anything like paraphernalia or anything of that nature in the car.”

A K9 officer also can be important in helping Ellwood’s police department accomplish another primary goal: community policing.

“We want to be pro-active in both areas,” Court said, “letting people know we’re here for them.

“We’re here to support them, and protect them and serve them.”

That involves allowing borough residents to get to know and trust the officers who are there to protect them. It involves such outreaches and sending Christmas cards, going into schools, visiting businesses and talking to people – and introducing residents to the department’s dog.

“I could go into a school and talk to a kid all day long about safety, but when the dog goes, now all of a sudden, the kids pay attention because the dog is something cool and something the kid can relate to,” McBride said. “So rather than me going in as a plain old boring policeman – ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that’ – I do a little dog demo, they get to socialize with the dog, they see the dog make a find of an article search.

“It’s community policing, it’s networking with the community.”

And when that network is strong, McBride said, policing is too.

“We’re getting better responses through investigations we’re conducting because people are telling us what’s going on,” he said. “That involves drug dealing to burglaries to other crimes. If the community is comfortable with their police department, we get a better response, and it’s easier for us to police Ellwood City.

“They know the police officers. They’ve got to trust us. If they don’t trust us, they don’t want to talk to us, then we can’t get anything done.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com