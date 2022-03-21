The Ellwood City Revitalization Committee is sponsoring its fifth Winter Wind and Brew Festival Saturday at the Sons of Italy in Ellwood City.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the hall at 808 Lawrence Ave.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. The event includes an Italian buffet, samples from brewers of wine, beer and limoncello, and music by a disc jockey.
A basket drawing, gun raffle and 50-50 drawings also are planned.
All the money raised will go to the ECR Main Street Fund that maintains the downtown plaza and fountain.
Tickets are available for purchase from the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce, 806 Lawrence Ave., (724) 758-5501; or DeCaria’s Salon on Fifth Street, (724) 752-1210; and Joey’s Place catering on Lawrence Avenue, (724) 333-0924.
