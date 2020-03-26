Ellwood City Borough Council will convene for a special meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to extend its proclamation of a state of emergency.
The meeting will be held remotely. Anyone who wants to join the meeting may call (724) 318-6717.
Borough Mayor Anthony Court initially had declared a state of emergency that went into effect at midnight Saturday, in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.
The declaration allows the borough to receive state and federal aid if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs in Ellwood City.
No date has been given yet for termination of the declaration. That will be announced at Friday's meeting.
The city of New Castle convened Saturday and voted to extend its emergency declaration until April 22.
