Applications for the Ellwood City Facade Improvement Program are now available for borough business owners.
Borough Manager Kevin Swogger said the program is now up and running during borough council’s Monday meeting.
Applications for the program, where funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, are available on the borough’s website, ellwoodcityborough.com.
The program is a collaborative effort between the borough and the county, county commissioners and the county planning and development office.
It will be used to help with facade improvements to buildings downtown along Lawrence Avenue and 5th Street.
Swogger said business owners were mailed packets that contained applications for the program as well.
The commissioners have allocated $25,000 to the program via the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, $50,000 was awarded to the borough via a state Keystone Communities Program grant and the borough allocated $25,000.
Businesses receiving funding from the program will pay 50 percent of the cost for the facade improvements, but will receive a reimbursement of up to $5,000.
Other manager
topics of discussion
In his monthly report, Swogger said he is in talks with the county commissioners to potentially have the county help pay for new emergency radios, as the Ellwood fire and police departments are having trouble communicating with each other with their current radios.
The borough is also looking to apply for a state Department of Community and Economic Development grant to help pay for a new hook and ladder truck for the fire department.
The cost for the new truck would be $1.8 million, and said there is already a three-year waiting list for the truck.
Swogger said a project, which has been ongoing since 2015, has been completed, which addressed concrete that was falling onto the road underneath the 5th Street underpass.
Health officer reports are now available on the borough website, while the borough is looking to hire another animal control officer, as the current one is looking to leave.
Other meeting matters
Swogger was appointed to the borough’s board of health for a term that ends on Dec. 31, 2027.
Council unanimously approved the following agreements and purchases:
•$32,645, from the general fund, for a plow and salt spreader and converting the hydraulics on its Chevy dump truck
•$30,000 to Greenman-Pedersen Inc., from the sewage capital reserve fund, for a feasibility study proposal for the sanitary sewer system upgrade
•A proposal from Greemen-Pedersen, not to exceed $24,970, for a GIS dataset of the borough sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure, from the general capital reserve fund and sewage capital reserve fund
•$13,800 to the YMCA for the yearly management agreement for the Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool
•A conditional use permit with the Ellwood City Area School District to have the district build a 24-by-60-foot storage building at 531 Carmen Beatrice Blvd.
•The sale of 1219 Crescent Ave. to Cecil Ables for $5,000
Picnic shelter reservations will begin Feb. 27 for borough residents and March 27 for non-residents.
Ellwood City Community Garden is seeking volunteers to cultivate garden plots in Ewing Park, and can be reached by calling 724-816-5193 or garden@ellwoodcityborough.com.
