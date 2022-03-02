FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Ellwood City Borough Council has approved a plan to allow residents to make budget payments toward their utility accounts.
Customer may complete an application form provided by the borough during an open enrollment period beginning the third Monday in March and ending the third Friday in April.
The first budget billing amount would appear on the May utility bill.
The maximum budget periods allowed are 12 months, and all balances must be settled in the 12th month. The budgeted amounts will be determined by taking the average of the most recent 12 months of utility bills.
All components of the utility bill will be considered when determining the budget amounts, such as electric, sewage and recycling.
The borough reserves the option of reviewing the accounts to re-establish the budget amount if unusual fluctuations would occur.
Commercial accounts that are charged a sales tax will always pay the actual sales tax amount.
Customers who fail to pay the budgeted amount in full by the normal due dates will be subject to late charges and normal shutoff procedures. Those on the budget plan who fail to pay in full by by the normal due date three or more times within 12 month will become ineligible for future budget plans.
Customers on the plan will not be eligible for additional payment arrangements.
All tenants who want to apply for the budget plan must have written consent form their landlords on the prescribed application form.
New customers will not become eligible until the next annual enrollment period.
Applications are available for pickup from the borough’s electric billing office. All signed applications must be returned by 3 p.m. April 15.
