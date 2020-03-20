Two boroughs announced states of emergency Friday.
Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court declared an emergency with a declaration Friday morning.
The declaration goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and allows for financial aid from the federal and state governments in the event of a local outbreak of the coronavirus.
"I strongly recommend all citizens follow the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Court said. "I believe this current situation will test all of us in many ways. Each individual will see some sort of change in their life. Change can be scary, but I believe we will come out of this stronger than ever."
Just after 1 p.m. Friday, New Beaver Borough declared a state of emergency. The measure is signed by David Hairboger, council president, Robert M. Crawford, mayor, and Drita L. Crawford, secretary.
