HARRISBURG – Ellwood City, Mohawk, the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center and Union school districts received Continuity of Education Equity Grants for the upcoming school year.
The grant announcements, which were administered by the Department of Education, were made by state Reps. Aaron Bernstine and Chris Sainato.
“These grants may be used to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets and internet hot spots, or used to provide instruction materials, such as paper lessons and coursework,” said Bernstine. “Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.”
Sainato said, “As many classrooms remain closed during the pandemic, remote lessons are providing a lifeline allowing students to remain active and engaged in learning.”
The dollar amounts for the grants include: Ellwood City Area School District ($8,590), Mohawk Area School District ($33,000), Union Area School District ($21,500) and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center ($20,300).
The CEEG grants are designed to help provide access and inclusion for all learners by bridging the gap for students who are currently limited in the ability to participate in continuity of education. Schools may use the funding to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, and to provide instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework. Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.
