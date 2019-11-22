Two Ellwood City men are accused of damaging a man’s pickup truck and other vehicles after an argument broke out inside a tavern.
Shenango Township police on Tuesday filed charges against Tyler Manning Pounds, 21, and Cullen Antonio Pounds, 20, both of 104 13th St., Ellwood City, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred just before midnight on March 20 outside of the bar in the 3000 block of Ellwood Road.
The owner of the car reported that he was at the tavern when one of the males started an argument and slapped him in the face, according to a criminal complaint. The men then were all kicked out of the bar, the report said.
The vehicle owner told police that one of the males kicked the door of his truck and dented it. Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident at the bar, which shows the group of males in the bar. Two were identified as Cullen and Tyler Pounds, the report states. The males approached the vehicle owner and his friends, and at one point Cullen Pounds wielded a beer bottle. They started to exit and then all stormed back into the bar, while the Poundses stayed in the parking lot, police said.
The video shows the two men approaching every vehicle in the lot, kicking them. At one point, Cullen Pounds jumped on the hood of the pickup truck and Tyler Pounds ran over to a silver Jeep, where he was seen kicking the passenger’s side of it.
According to the court papers, the two Pounds men damaged every vehicle in the parking lot.
Tyler and Cullen Pounds each are charged with one count of criminal mischief. They were sent summonses to appear in court.
