Former patients of the Ellwood City Medical Center are being given a limited time to access their medical records from the facility.
After April 8, they will be destroyed.
The hospital closed Dec. 10, 2019, and its affiliated companies and its former owner, Americore Holdings LLC, filed for bankruptcy protection on Dec. 31 that year. The case is continuing in the Eastern District of Kentucky U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Former patients and parties of the hospital were sent final notices as part of the bankruptcy proceedings against Americore.
The bankruptcy estate is providing "final notice" that medical records are available to patients. People may obtain information on how to request the medical records by contacting Jeannie O'Donnell, assistant to the chapter 11 trustee, by email or phone at jodonnell@brtleyfin.com, or (972) 794-1072.
Each person who requests his or her records will receive a health information form by email, which must be completed and returned by email for processing in order to receive the records.
If a person requesting the forms has no access to email, the form may be completed over the phone and signed at medical records pickup.
Any medical records of any patient of Ellwood City Medical Center that are not requested by April 8 will be destroyed. according to a public notice disseminated Monday.
