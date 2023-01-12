The former Ellwood City Medical Center property is now under new ownership.
Ellwood City Solicitor Ed Leymarie Jr. said the property at 724 Pershing St. is now under the ownership of Pelorus Equity Group of Laguna Hills, California.
He said the deed transfer was finalized on Nov. 30 to Guardian Development Group LLC, a firm that works with Pelorus. The sale of the property was made for the legal minimum of $1.
Efforts to reach a Pelorus representative for comment on what the initial plan is for the property were unsuccessful.
This sale marks the end of a liquidation three years in the making.
It started when Americore Holdings, the former owner of the ECMC, shut the center down on Jan. 31, 2020, after previously declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019. Americore had owned the ECMC since March 2017.
FBI agents raided the ECMC, as well as the home of former Americore CEO Grant White, in February 2020 in relation to the financial situation and resources of the hospital.
Since its shutdown, the ECMC had been closed completely, with only the helipad opening later in 2020.
Hospital records were destroyed on April 8, 2022, while Pelorus, who was a lien owner on the property, previously reached agreements with Lawrence County, the borough and the Ellwood City Area School District regarding some of the back taxes owed on the property.
Pelorus agreed to pay the county $175,547, more than $400,000 to the borough and more than $335,000 to the school district.
While the property is now under new ownership, that doesn’t mean all of the activity under Americore’s leadership is forgotten.
Americore’s Chapter 11 Trustee Carol L. Fox is currently seeking restitution from individuals and groups that were reportedly part of a series of Medicare fraud schemes, including one at the ECMC, where cancer genomic (CGx) testing samples were illegally sent through the center in order to receive reimbursements. More than $25 million was reimbursed to the ECMC through Medicare.
Florida man Daniel Hurt previously pled guilty in federal court to leading the reported Medicare conspiracy scam, and was ordered to pay more than $97 million in restitution.
White is still under federal investigation.
In September, a hearing was held in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas regarding how a $4-million escrow account for the hospital was spent. No further updates or orders on the matter have been given, according to county Solicitor Jason Medure.
A lawsuit from the state Attorney General’s Office was filed in December 2019 just before Americore declared bankruptcy, with the AG’s office seeking to have Americore pay wages, unemployment taxes and pension contributions for the approximately 150 hospital workers that were not getting paid before the shutdown.
When Americore purchased the hospital in 2017, the company promised to operate the hospital, including a 24/7 emergency department, for at least 10 years, obey all federal and state laws and fully fund employee pensions.
Americore is still under its bankruptcy case for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Eastern Kentucky for its other hospitals it owned across the country.
