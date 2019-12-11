Ellwood City Medical Center CEO resigns

Ellwood City Medical Center voluntarily suspended operations Tuesday afternoon, the latest development in a saga that has unfolded since the facility’s 2017 acquisition by Americore Health.
Four days after furloughing more than half of its workforce — 92 of its 171 employees — the financially embattled hospital announced on its Facebook page “a temporary suspension of all clinical services,” adding that the move includes all outpatient services.
Chief Executive Officer Beverly Annarumo, who announced her resignation on Monday effective Jan. 3, 2020, confirmed the move Tuesday by email.
“The owner of the hospital has decided to voluntarily suspend all clinical services. This is to be temporary allowing us time to address the issues identified by the (Department of Health),” she said.
The halt in clinical services, Annarumo’s resignation and the layoffs come on the heels of a Department of Health Nov. 27 order to shut down the hospital’s emergency room and inpatient services due to code violations that Department of Health officials said put the safety of patients and residents at risk.
“It’s an ongoing nightmare,” Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court said Tuesday.
Prior to Tuesday, blood work and radiation services were still occurring at the hospital, Court said. Court was recently appointed by Judge David Acker to the Ellwood City Medical Center’s new board of control.
Annarumo, who previously served as a quality control chief with the hospital, was appointed CEO after previous President and CEO Carolyn Izzo retired in 2017. Her promotion coincided with Americore taking ownership of the facility.
When contacted by phone Tuesday morning, Annarumo said she had varying reasons for resigning.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” she said. “I’ve hung in there for a long time with this. I finally got to where I feel like Americore and I came to a difference of opinion on how best to proceed.”
Later in an emailed statement, Annarumo said she started to question the corporate leadership in September and October. She said she will stay with the hospital through January to help transition a new CEO and to keep the day-to-day operations going.
The Department of Health investigation in November was the second of the year for the hospital after the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office in January executed a search warrant on the facility’s records pertaining to bounced employee checks and insufficient funds in its accounts. Employees on a handful of occasions this year have received late or partial paychecks — some even bouncing.
The hospital, which had been losing money since 1998, was sold in March 2017 to Florida-based Americore Health, a privately held company fronted by former investment banker Grant White.
On its website, Americore currently lists ownership of only two hospitals — Ellwood City and Izard County (Arkansas) Medical Center. The company previously ran — but lost ownership of — hospitals in Virginia, Kentucky and St. Louis, Mo.
Court said the outlook for the hospital is bleak.
“It’s grim, to say the least,” he said. “It’s disheartening to the employees and our entire community, which has supported the hospital since Day 1. I question how (Americore) acquired this hospital in the first place.”
Borough Solicitor Ed Leymarie recently contacted the state Attorney General’s Office, Court said, in regard to its options with the hospital and the nearly $300,000 in unpaid electric and sewage bills owed to Ellwood City. Borough manager David Allen said Ellwood City last received payment for the hospital’s utilities in October.
