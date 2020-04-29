Ellwood City Borough’s mayor is hosting his annual beautification award program in Ellwood City.
“This has been a trying year, and now it’s time to bring life back to our neighborhoods,” Mayor Anthony J. Court said.
Court started the program 10 years ago.
This year’s nominations will be accepted beginning Thursday. They may be submitted by email at tcourt230@zoominternet.net, on Mayor’s Facebook page, by phone at (724) 824-7635, or by mail.
Six winners will be chosen from the nominations.
Presentations will begin June 1 and will extend through mid-August.
Each winner will receive a yard sign stating “Mayor Court’s Beautification Award Winner - 2020,” and a dinner certificate from a local restaurant.
