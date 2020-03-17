A fight that broke out inside an Ellport tavern Sunday resulted in the arrest of an Ellwood City man for having a loaded gun, police reported.
Ellwood City police have charged Kameron John Ray Rudy, 24, of 301 Duncan Ave. in connection with the fray that erupted around 10:45 p.m. while about 10 people were inside the Oak Grove Bar on Portersville Road.
Police said they arrived there to find two men fighting, and one had a bleeding gash above his left eye, the report said.
Rudy asked to speak with an officer, and told police that he and the other male were in an argument and he punched him in the face.
Witnesses told police that the argument between the two men had escalated, and that Rudy pulled out a small black handgun from the front waistband of his pants, racked a live round in the chamber and started waving the weapon around before pointing it at the other man and slamming it down hard on the table, scaring the other patrons.
The police reported finding a 9-millimeter handgun inside a center console in Rudy’s truck, with a 7-round magazine next to it.
Police reported that Rudy was belligerent and swearing at them at the police station, and that they found a bag containing suspected cocaine in a compartment in his wallet.
They noted that Rudy does not have a valid license to carry a gun.
He is charged with carrying a gun without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering other persons and possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $20,000 bond.
