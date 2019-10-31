An Ellwood City man wanted on a warrant was arrested Wednesday on charges of drug possession, providing false identification and disorderly conduct.
Robert McDonald, 28, of Ellwood City, was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala stopped by state police officers in the 600 block of Portersville Road in Perry Township after it failed to come to a complete stop at a nearby intersection.
When police asked for McDonald's information, he provided a false name and Social Security number. Upon further investigation, McDonald was wanted on an active warrant on a charge from the Beaver County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of obscene materials.
When McDonald was taken into custody, police found a clear glass smoking pipe loaded with bronze wool. More drug paraphernalia was found in the car.
Charges will be filed and pending through the office of District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright.
