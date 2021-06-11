An Ellwood City man is wanted for reported inappropriate encounters with two girls and for the reported exchange of inappropriate images and child pornography on his phone.
Ellwood City police have charged Jacob Allen Clemmer, 27, of 1207 Lawrence Ave., with 45 offenses, most of them felonies. He faces nine counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, one count of child pornography, two counts each of corruption of minors, contact or communication with a minor for sexual abuse, open lewdness and indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years. He also faces 13 counts each of disseminating photos of children in sex acts and child pornography and one count of carrying a firearm without a license. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, the offenses involved two girls, both younger than 13. The police received a Childline report May 6 from the Lawrence County District Attorney's detective after having been alerted to the matter by a school guidance counselor. Through forensic interviews, the police learned that Clemmer was reported to have inappropriately touched both children and solicited other acts from them in exchange for Monster energy drinks, and that he sent them text messages and requested favors in return.
The police obtained search warrants for his phone and his residence. They found from the phone information that Clemmer on multiple occasions had offered one of the youths vapes and Monster drinks in exchange for inappropriate photos, the complaint states. He also tried to solicit sexual favors via his phone, the report states. Some of his requests were through Snapchat, the report said.
The police in their search of Clemmer's home confiscated multiple electronic devices.
A Samsung Galaxy that he had in his possession during an interview contained multiple online searches for child pornography, the police reported.
The police in their first interview with Clemmer learned he had a gun in his possession. He told them he did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, the report said.
Criminal charges are accusations, and a suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
