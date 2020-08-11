An Ellwood City area man is wanted in connection with the break-in of a garage and theft of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at a house where he formerly lived.
State police have charged David Joseph Bosh, 28, whose last known address was 1005 Wampum Road, Wayne Township, in connection with the theft and burglary that was reported to have occurred on Friday at the same address.
According to a criminal complaint, the owner of the garage told police that a door was open and the bike, a dark red Road King, was missing. The owner provided police with a security video, which police say showed Bosh using a thin piece of plastic or a credit card to open the door. He then opened the main garage door and drove away on the motorcycle, the report said. Police also learned Bosh’s license is suspended.
Bosh faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime and driving while his license is suspended. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
