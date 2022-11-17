An Ellwood City man is wanted for the reported sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
Ellwood City police charged Micah Daniel Peffer, 31, of Loop Street, in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred the morning of Oct. 13.
A criminal complaint filed against Peffer states police responded to a disturbance at Peffer's residence between Peffer and the girl's father. The father told police he had received a call that his daughter was touched inappropriately by Peffer at his residence.
The girl reportedly was staying with another girl while he was out of town, according to the report, and Peffer was at that residence at the time.
The girl told police Peffer grabbed her chest while she was sitting on the front porch. Two witnesses told police they saw Peffer touch the girl, the report said, and that he also grabbed her back end and they made him leave after the incident. One witness said the girl was visibly upset.
A forensic interview with the girl was conducted at the police station and the police later interviewed Peffer, who denied the incident in writing, the complaint states.
He is charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person younger than 13, indecent assault without consent of other and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.