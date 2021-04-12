An Ellwood City man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a one-car accident just after midnight on Thursday in Mercer County, state police said.
Justin Park, 21, of Ellwood City was killed when the car he was driving ran off Route 62 in Jefferson Township and slammed into a tree. Park and his front seat passenger, Joshua Klein, 25 of New Castle, were ejected from the car, police said.
Jonathan King, 25, Jamaica, N.Y., a back seat passenger, was partially ejected from the car and had to be freed by emergency responders.
Park was flown from the scene and was pronounced dead at an unidentified local hospital. Klein was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and King was driven by ambulance to St. Elizabeth.
King and Klein were seriously injured. None of the men were wearing seat belts, police said. No further information was available.
