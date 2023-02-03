An Ellwood City man is in jail facing 50 charges for child pornography involving a 12-year-old girl with whom he reportedly had a relationship.
Ellwood City police arrested Shayne A. Clapper, 29, of the 500 block of Loop Street on Thursday afternoon.
According to a criminal complaint, a mental health family services therapist advised police the girl's father was concerned about her reported association with an older man in the Walnut Ridge housing complex.
He said the male, identified as Clapper, moved into the apartment next to his, the woman told police, and that his daughter had been riding around with him when he delivers food, and that he has been taking the girl shopping and buying her underclothing, according to the court document.
With the father's consent, police interviewed the girl in the presence of her school principal, and they confiscated her cell phone, according to the complaint.
The police also spoke with Clapper and took his cell phone. They obtained a search warrant for Clapper's phone and found partially nude "selfie" photos of the girl and numerous sexual exchanges between her and Clapper, the complaint states.
Police charged Clapper with 26 counts of criminal solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children, including photographing, videotaping, depicting on a computer or filing sexual acts, and 26 counts of sexual abuse of children through child pornography.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
