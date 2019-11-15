An Ellwood City man is accused of choking a woman and slamming her finger in an oven.
The state police have arrested Joshua Randal Bartley, 39, of 826 Hogue Road, in connection with the incident, which was reported around 8:50 p.m. Nov. 12. Police said the woman ran through the snow wearing only socks to a neighbor’s house to call the police after the incident, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman said she was cooking dinner at Bartley’s house and he became irritated because he smelled something burning. She told police that as she looked into the oven, Bartley slammed her finger in it. She ran to get away from him and he tackled her in the living room and grabbed her by the back of the neck and straddled her with his hips, putting pressure on her ribs, the victim told police. She said he then put his hands around her neck and choked her for about 60 seconds and she had trouble breathing, according to the report.
The police later found Bartley and arrested him. He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.
