An Ellwood City man arrested Feb. 2 on 52 child pornography-related charges now has more charges against him, including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
District Judge Rick Russo on Monday upped the jail bond of 29-year-old Shayne A. Clapper, of Loop Street, from $100,000 to $300,000 when the new charges were filed against him.
Clapper is accused of having sexual and deviant sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl with whom he reportedly had a relationship. He also is accused of having pornographic and nude photos and videos of her on his phone, according to a criminal complaint. The matter was reported to the police on Jan. 30.
The court papers report a mental health family services therapist had advised the police the girl’s father was concerned about her reported association with an older man, reportedly Clapper, in the Walnut Ridge housing complex.
The girl’s father told the mental health representative Clapper moved into the apartment next to his, the woman told police, and his daughter was riding around with him when he delivered food, the report said.
He said Clapper had been taking the girl shopping and buying her underclothing, according to the court document.
With the father’s consent, police interviewed the girl in the presence of her school principal, and they confiscated her cell phone, according to the complaint.
The police also spoke with Clapper and took his cell phone. They obtained a search warrant for Clapper’s phone and found partially nude “selfie” photos of the girl and numerous sexual exchanges between her and Clapper, the complaint states.
In an interview with Clapper on Feb. 2, he reportedly told police he had sexual relations with the girl and he thought he filmed it. He told police he blacks out when he drinks and “it could have happened.”
The girl, who participated in a forensic interview in the presence of her father, told police she had slept in bed with Clapper while visiting him.
She told the interviewer Clapper touched her private areas and they were cuddling while they were watching a movie.
She said she and Clapper had physical encounters more than once.
The police reported finding a video with the child performing a prohibited act with Clapper. The video lasted 18 minutes and 31 seconds, the complaint states.
On Monday, police revised the charges against Clapper, and instead filed two counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and 30 counts each of criminal solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children, including photographing, videotaping, depicting on a computer or filing sexual acts, and sexual abuse of children through child pornography.
Clapper remains in the Lawrence County jail. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
