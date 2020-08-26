An Ellwood City man died Sunday from injuries he sustained in an accident nearly two weeks ago when his truck hit a utility pole in Wayne Township.
Glenn Freed, 79, on Aug. 11 lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado while traveling East on Wampum Road (Route 288), near Rock Point Road, around 3:42 a.m., according to New Castle state police. Freed hit a utility pole, which was approximately 10 feet to the right of the south shoulder of the road. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Freed was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was pronounced dead on Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.