An Ellwood City man is charged with reportedly threatening to kill two employees from the Verizon store in Union Township.
Donald Allen Lutz, 89, is charged terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Lutz entered the Verizon store Wednesday to complain about a bill he received after he canceled his plan, according to court papers.
Lutz soon became angry, verbally aggressive and threw paperwork at an employee.
When the manager on scene attempted to deescalate the situation, Lutz reportedly placed his hand on his concealed firearm and said, “I’ve killed people before, I’ll kill again. If I get another bill, I’m coming back up here.”
Lutz shot and killed a nephew-in-law during a home invasion in December 2017. No charges were filed in the killing, which was determined to be in self defense.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
