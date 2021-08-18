Accused carjacker in custody An Ellwood City man has been arrested by state police in Beaver County after he reportedly h…

A man accused of yanking an 82-year-old woman out of her car in West Pittsburg and stealing it is facing robbery and related charges.

Beaver County police arrested Andrew Mercado, 34, of 1585 Fox St., Ellwood City, Tuesday morning after the reported carjacking from a parking lot Monday afternoon. He was returned to Lawrence County Wednesday.

New Castle police on Wednesday charged him with two counts of robbery and one count each of receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment in the case. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $50,000.

He also is being held on charges filed in June involving an assault and knife incident.

According to a New Castle police report, the incident occurred in the parking lot of Dollar General on Center Avenue in Taylor Township.

The woman told police that a man, later identified as Mercado, grabbed her and threw her out of her dark silver Nissan Altima and drove away with her purse inside of it, the report said.

A witness who parked next to the woman reported that Mercado threw the woman to the ground. He identified Mercado by a photograph, police reported.

New Castle police chief Bobby Salem reported state police located the woman's car outside of a Walmart in Beaver County, and they reportedly caught Mercado leaving the store with a cart full of stolen merchandise.

State police in Beaver County also charged him Tuesday with receiving stolen property, damage to an unattended vehicle, illegal use of a registration and driving while his license is suspended.

