An Ellwood City man is wanted on multiple sexual assault-related charges for his inappropriate contact with a girl, beginning when she was 5 or 6 years old, while he babysat her.
The child, now 12, reported the incidents to her mother and friends, according to a criminal complaint. Ellwood City police as a result charged Jeffrey Spencer Cox, 61, of the 600 block of Crescent Avenue, with 10 counts of sexual abuse with contact committed with a minor, 10 counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and one count of corruption of minors. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The girl reportedly told her mother about her encounters with Cox in August, when he didn't attend a birthday party. Cox reportedly was the father of a family acquaintance. She said she didn't want him at the party because he used to put his hands down her pants, the paperwork states.
The incidents were repeated, having occurred between 2014 and 2017, the when Cox was the family's babysitter, police said. Police upon learning of the incidents filed a report with ChildLine.
Authorities conducted a forensic interview with the girl at the Lawrence County Children's Advocacy Center on Aug. 12. The girl told interviewers the incidents of him touching her inappropriately below her waist occurred multiple times while they were on his couch watching television in the presence of her younger brother. Cox told her it was normal behavior and not to tell anyone or she would get in trouble, the report said.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
