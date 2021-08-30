An Ellwood City man is in the Lawrence County jail after police reported finding hundreds of images of child pornography in his phone.
Ellwood City police arrested Cecil Eugene Roof Jr., 37, of 438 Loop St., on Thursday after an acquaintance turned his phone over to them. He faces 50 felony counts of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint, police obtained a search warrant for the phone and found about 90 photo albums on Roof's phone that included sexual images of children ranging from age 3 to mid to late teens. The content included photos and videos of children either nude, partially nude or performing sexual acts on adults or other children, the report said.
All of the images appeared to be of females, the complaint states.
Roof was arrested following an interview with police about the contents on the phone, they reported. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
