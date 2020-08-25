Police seek man in assault, puppy killing State police are looking for an Ellwood City man they say assaulted a woman, threatened to k…

An Ellwood City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after state police said he assaulted a woman, threatened to kill her with a knife in front of her child, and killed her child's puppy.

Justin Gates, 31, of 138 Crestview Lane, was arrested by troopers around 1 p.m. at a Shenango Township motel. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering other persons, harassment, cruelty to animals and two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. His bail was set at $100,000.

According to a criminal complaint, Gates is accused of punching a woman in the head and face and knocking her to the floor between 12:01 and 2:30 a.m. Monday at his home. While she was down, he stomped on her ribs about three times, then grabbed her by the neck and choked her, the paperwork states. He then got a knife and told her he was going to kill her, she told police.

She said she picked up and held her 10-year-old child, and Gates punched her while she was holding him. He then took the child from her and told the child that he was going to kill his mother, according to her account. She said after Gates punched her a couple more times, she left and went to a neighbor's house to get help.

Her child had put their 8-week old Australian shepherd puppy inside a dog crate. When the woman went back to the house to get her car, the door was open to the house and she saw the dog lying dead on the kitchen island, wrapped in a sweatshirt, the complaint states. The woman got her children and left the premises, police said.