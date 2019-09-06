An Ellwood City man is facing burglary and theft-related charges after he broke into a man’s home and stole his guns, according to Ellwood City police.
They have arrested Glenn M. Boyle, 26, of Spring Avenue in connection with the theft. According to a criminal complaint, a friend of Boyle’s reported to the police that he had divulged that he had broken into a house in the 300 block of Spring Street and stolen guns. The break-in occurred around Aug. 30, police said.
Boyle is charged with two counts each of burglary and receiving stolen property, and three counts of theft.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright and committed to the Lawrence County jail on $2,500 bond. He has since been freed on bail, pending his hearing.
