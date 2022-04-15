Ellwood City Borough has lost a pillar of its community.
Domenic A. Viccari, a longtime newspaper advertising man, borough official, historian and community serviceman, died Monday at the age of 89, leaving a legacy of involvement in the Ellwood City community and the county that spanned most of his life.
Viccari left the Lawrence County Planning Commission with regrets in October 2020 after 20 years as a member. He had been a borough councilman for 18 years and was the borough’s manager for seven years.
He also was a commissioner-appointed member of the county’s public participation panel for the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission transportation committee, which he co-chaired with Everett Bleakney for more than 20 years, and was an active member until he died, according to county planning director Amy McKinney.
He left, in the wake of his involvements, a wealth of friendships he had cultivated for many years.
“What a sweet, sweet man,” commented former Lawrence County planning director and commissioner Steve Craig, who knew Viccari for more than 30 years.
“I never saw anybody in public service who had such a heart for the community he served. He was always all about Ellwood City, all the time,” Craig said. “He had just a spirit and and heart for his community. He always focused on what was going to come next.”
He remembers one of Viccari’s best ideas that never came to fruition: a pedestrian bridge over a ravine that would link Ellwood City’s Ewing Park with Ellport Borough.
“That was just genius, but it never happened,” Craig said.
The definition of success is 99 percent showing up, he continued, “and Dom was everywhere. He had his fingerprints on everything in Ellwood City. He was hard to say no to, but he wasn’t pushy. He was always just fun to be around.”
And speaking of fun, members of the Ellwood City community had a lot of that when Viccari got the brainstorm to plan a birthday party for Ellwood City’s native rock star and recording artist Donnie Iris for his 70th birthday on Feb. 28, 2019, at the Ellwood City Historical Society building.
When Iris showed up, there was a cake with Iris’ picture on it, and memorabilia scattered around the room, including his record albums. Viccari was beaming from ear to ear at the achievement of bringing everyone together, and so was Iris. He had made the connection with Iris at a restaurant, just days before the celebration.
Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court expressed sadness at Viccari’s passing.
“He was Mr. Ellwood City. He cared deeply for his community, and he did so much as a councilman and a borough manager. He was like an icon here.”
Court said he had known Viccari all his life, and that Viccari was from the Second Ward of Ellwood City where his parents grew up. “After he retired as borough manager and even up to a month ago, we talked three or four times a week,” he said, “and he always had ideas and suggestions.”
“I’m honored to be a pallbearer at his services on Tuesday,” he said, adding, “It’s a big loss, not only for our community but for everybody.”
Jim Barry, another longtime friend, a current borough councilman and businessman who also had served on council with Viccari in previous years, credited Viccari for the idea and starting of the Ellwood City Arts and Crafts Festival, which moved to Ewing Park in the borough as it grew bigger. He also credited him for the inception of Christmas in the Park.
He commented Viccari was like “an encyclopedia of Ellwood City Borough,” and he marveled at his amazing ability to remember facts and council votes dating back 30 years.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, also a longtime friend of Viccari, remembers his active involvement in the Ellwood City Historical Society. They shared a lot of local history information and would send each other articles and clippings, Vogler said.
“His interest was very focused on Ellwood City and that region of the county. He cared very deeply about his community,” he said. “He was always coming up with ideas about how to improve things in Ellwood City and in Lawrence County in general. A lot of his ideas came to fruition through the years, especially in the Ellwood City area.”
Bleakney, who served on the county planning commission with Viccari, said their friendship dates back to when Viccari worked advertising manager at the Ellwood City Ledger. Bleakney was running for a Wayne Township supervisor position and Viccari, who was involved in politics, guided him through it.
The two had talked in the early 1980s about Ellwood City’s history, and they gathered information with the idea of creating a historical society. Another group started it, and they both became longtime members, Bleakney said.
“Dom was a good friend,” he said. They would take rides together and compare the county’s different municipalities.
“We enjoyed being together. We’d stop and have lunch at different places around the county,” he reflected.
As time went on and Viccari’s health declined, “he continued to inspire,” Bleakney said. “He was a go-getter. He’d say, ‘Let’s do this, let’s do that.’ He was good at dreaming up different things.”
Viccari was an avid promoter of All Aboard Ellwood, a fundraising movement to renovate a train caboose in the borough into a center to commemorate the borough’s industrial and railroad history.
McKinney, as planning director, said the entire planning commission office staff and the commission “thought the world of him. He was a great man, and we all loved him dearly.”
She noted that he rarely missed a meeting.
On a personal note, she said, “He was very kind and thoughtful and he always took an interest in me and in my family, not just in planning commission business.”
“He lived a great life, and it’s a great loss, We’ll definitely miss him.”
