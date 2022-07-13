Last year, Joe Reed saw a need for the community.
The Ellwood City police department was down a police dog and there wasn’t any money in the budget to purchase a replacement.
“We approached them and said if we get the money for it, will you get it?” Reed explained. “And they said yes.”
One weekend benefit and $40,000 raised later, the borough has another dog on its police force, Nico, with a fully trained handler. A portion of the funding was used for its new K9 vehicle. Most importantly, the department’s K9 program avoided cancellation.
Now in its second year, the “Dog Days of Summer” event takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Ellwood City’s Ewing Park to continue raising funds for police dogs.
“We just saw a need for the community,” said Reed, who operates Reeds Services in Ellwood City and New Castle. “We know how valuable K9s are to the community and we didn’t want to see that go away.”
Money raised Saturday will benefit K9s in Ellwood City, New Castle, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Beaver County Sheriff’s Department, and Mahoning, Neshannock and Union townships.
All the money is put into a fund for the specific dogs. Reed noted K9s receive donated check-ups from veterinarians, but if they are severely injured those bills can get into the thousands, so money raised this weekend will be strictly for them.
Also is a car cruise at 9 a.m. and then police K9 demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Frisbee dog demonstrations, food and craft vendors, a kids area and farm animals with pony rides. The dog-friendly event will also have about 20 different stations for kids activities.
On Sunday, proceeds benefit the Ellwood City Fire Department, which is purchasing a new ladder truck. The funds will help outfit the truck.
There will also be a bike rally, fire department demonstrations at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., a Studio P dance performance at 2 p.m. and a kids safety program. A hot dog eating contest will take place in front of Reeds Services with an entry fee going toward the benefit. Club Hope will be holding its fourth annual Hair for Hope event.
Anticipation has been building for the return of the event, Reed said.
“There are people all day long coming in both our stores saying how excite they are for this,” he said.
