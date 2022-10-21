The closing of the sale for the former Ellwood City hospital is expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.
That was the message in a status report filed with the U.S Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Kentucky. Americore Holdings LLC was the last owner of the medical center until its closure in January 2020 after the company filed for bankruptcy the month prior.,Since June 24, Americore has been working to sell all of the hospital’s assets to California-based Pelorus Equity Group Inc.
The report states on Sept. 8, Pelorus notified Americore the firm had assigned its interests, under an asset purchase agreement, to Guardian Development Group LLC.
Under the asset purchase agreement, known as the “Ellwood Sale Order,” the trustee for Americore, Carol L. Fox, had until last Friday to surcharge collateral with Guardian not wanting to close the sale transaction until the deadline passed.
The closing sale is also put on hold due to whether certain lien claimants had proper notice under the Ellwood Sale Order, and whether potential medical hazardous waste materials remained in the hospital.
The report states both parties wish to resolve these issues, and hopes to achieve a resolution within the next couple of weeks, which would put both parties in a position to close the sale transaction.
In the report, it was noted Fox and her professionals uncovered fraudulent transfers and other claims arising out of a fraudulent laboratory billing scheme out of the medical center.
In September, Florida man Daniel Hurt, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court to leading a Medicare conspiracy scam to run cancer genomic (CGx) testing samples through the medical center, in order to receive Medicare reimbursements.
In the report, it was noted Fox and her team interviewed more than 15 former employees of the hospital, reviewed numerous documents seized by the FBI during its January 2020 raid of the hospital, issued subpoenas to banks and other financial institutions and traced the funds disbursed from different bank accounts.
Fox and her team found more than $18 million was paid to third-party entities from the medical center who were directly involved with the billing scheme.
Court papers previously indicated Medicare claims for CGx testing regularly exceeded $12,000 per beneficiary, and that by October 2019, Medicare reimbursed the medical center $25,600,715.76.
A motion was granted to subpoena Grant White, the former principal and CEO of Americore, to attend a deposition hearing with documents pertaining to Americore’s and the medical center’s finances.
After ignoring the subpoena and hearing in September, White was summoned to respond to a hearing on Tuesday.
Following the hearing, a court order by Bankruptcy Judge Gregory R. Schaaf said White “willfully disobeyed” the subpoena, and waived his right to object to the enforcement of the subpoena.
Schaaf’s order states White must produce must produce any and all documents requested and must appear for a deposition hearing.
If White fails to comply, the court considered directing the U.S. Marshall’s service to bring White before the court without unnecessary delay, and to hold White in contempt of court and subject to incarceration, pending his compliance with the order.
