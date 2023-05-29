“We can never repay our veterans for a job well done. Every veteran will be a hero in my eye, and that will never change.”
Those were just some of the words used by Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court on Monday to describe his admiration and appreciation to the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Court said the servicemen and women did so much for our country and said its residents owe them a debt that can never be repaid.
Ellwood City held Memorial Day events Monday, starting with a parade through the borough, followed by a service at American Legion Park and finally a community cookout at Pittsburgh Circle Heritage Park.
“I think it’s wonderful that our community does so much for veterans,” Court said.
The parade started with the Veterans Honor Guard of Beaver and Lawrence counties, along with parade grand marshal Mary May, conducting a wreath service on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to remember those who were lost at sea.
May is a 1947 Lincoln High School graduate and a 1951 Geneva College graduate who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951. May was stationed at the Barkdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and served until 1954. She was a teacher for nearly 40 years.
She is a member of both the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic and American Legion Post 157 in Ellwood City. She is the widow of the late Albert L. May, who was also an Air Force veteran.
During the service, the Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale sang the National Anthem, the Armed Forces Medley and Let Freedom Ring.
American Legion Post 157 Commander Joe Fisher introduced the winners of the post’s annual essay contest for eighth graders at the Ellwood City Area and Riverside school districts.
For Ellwood City, Hannah Cameron and Levi Fox were the winners. For Riverside, Jianna Curcio and Owen Koller were the winners. Each student won $100, a certificate and a medallion, and were invited to read their essays. Koller was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.
This year’s topic was “Should the United States bring back the draft,” with each speaker believing “No” due to their belief conscripts do not receive as much training and don’t get as emotionally prepared to fight, as well as feeling the draft deprives young adults of their youth after high school and believes the draft would cause a great financial burden on the government.
