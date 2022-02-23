The Lincoln High School bocce team was honored this month.
At its February school board meeting, Ellwood City school directors and Superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley recognized members of the team.
“The team is classified as a unified bocce team, meaning that regular education and special education students comprise the team," coach John DiBuono, gifted education teacher explained. "This allows for a more inclusive competition and involves males and females in 9th through 12th grades on teams.”
The team opens the playoffs at Shenango High School on Thursday. The team was started in 2017 and won a section gold medal in 2019, finishing fifth in the state.
Those honored included Natalie Foster, Braden Freed, Joy Mangiapane, Anthony DiBuono, Maddy McCommons, Daniel Rogers, Tyler Knox, Joey Thompson, Ryan Odom, Zaid Ansari, Makena Hamilton and Jean Kreiling. Other coaches include Mandie Szakelynhidi, Darren Pigza and Emma Szakelynhidi. Shipley congratulated the students and coaches for their efforts and for representing the school.
