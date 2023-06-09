The Ellwood City Fire Department is offering different emergency aid classes from the American Heart Association.
The courses being offered are CPR and automated external defibrillator lessons for healthcare providers and emergency responders, CPR and AED lessons for the general public for adults, children and infants, ways to help with choking and/or conscious and unconscious airway obstruction, first aid and stop the bleed.
The classes start at 6:30 p.m. June 14, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8 at 411 6th St. in the borough. All courses have a two-year certification.
Pre-registration is required and be done by done by reaching out to department Public Outreach Coordinator Anita Yoder at (724) 333-4992 or ayoderecfd23@gmail.com.
The department can also do classes for groups, organizations or businesses on other days by reaching out to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.