The annual Ellwood City Fall Fest & Car Cruise will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday along Lawrence Avenue, and is organized by the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event attracts thousands of people every year along downtown Ellwood City, with over 400 cars, and 50 food and craft vendors, according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ryan McCandless.
Entertainment-wise, the Max Schang Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and PJ Rillo & the Western Spirit will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. at Community Plaza. DJ Franco will perform from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and 7th Street, while The Leftovers will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the RMS Trio Band will perform from 2 to 5 p.m., at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and 9th Street.
There will be a children’s area with games and a bounce house near the Ellwood City Area Public Library.
McCandless said Lawrence Avenue will be completely shut down for the event, and for those who wish to participate in the car cruise, to arrive before 10 a.m. near the back end of Lawrence Avenue, as the cars will be lined up from Sixth to Ninth Street.
Before the event, the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, in Wampum, will host a “Caffeine and Cars” event.
The gates there will open at 7 a.m., in which participants will be provided coffee, and can do paced laps around the track at 8 a.m.
After missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCandless said over 5,000 people attended the event in 2021, with over 450 cars participating.
“We’re expecting the same thing this year,” McCandless said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”
