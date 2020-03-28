Ellwood City borough council voted unanimously Friday to extend the mayor’s state of emergency declaration.
Mayor Anthony Court declared a state of emergency March 20 which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 21. Council did not say how long the extension would last.
Declaring a state of emergency allows for financial aid from the federal and state governments in the event of a local outbreak of the coronavirus.
