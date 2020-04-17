Two traditional Ellwood City summer events were canceled Friday.
The Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival committee announced the cancellation of its Independence Day weekend event via Facebook on Friday.
"It is with deepest regret that we announce the intentions of the committee regarding the 40th annual Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Foods, and Entertainment Festival scheduled for July 3, 4, 5 2020," the statement reads. "We are compelled to make this decision now because we cannot predict how COVID-19 will evolve and impact us in the coming months. As the safety of our community is our #1 priority, the committee unanimously and reluctantly voted to cancel this year’s festival."
The Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival draws hundreds of people to Ewing Park every year to enjoy food, drink and fireworks.
"This decision was not reached lightly, and numerous scenarios were examined closely. We understand this is an important community event and its cancellation has far-reaching effects," it continues. "But in the interest of public health, coupled with the uncertainty of what will be allowed ten weeks from now, and with the heaviest of hearts, the unfortunate decision has been made to cancel the Festival. No one is more sorry than we are."
Any questions can be directed to Raylene Boots, the general chair, through the festival website for email, ellwoodfestival@gmail.com.
Vendors who have submitted applications will have a choice to receive credit toward next year's festival or a full refund.
"We are sorry that this will result in the loss of anticipated income for you at the 2020 festival, but we have weighed all our options, and think this is in the best interest of all."
Minutes after the committee posted its announcement, the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce declared that it was canceling this year’s Memorial Day parade due to COVID-19.
“We did not arrive at this decision easily, but the health and safety of the community is our number one priority,” the chamber’s statement reads.
The chamber would still like to honor local veterans, so it asks residents to send a photo and a short biography of the veteran they would like to recognize to membership@ellwoodchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.