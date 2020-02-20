An Ellwood City man and his female accomplice are accused of stealing a credit card and other money and belongings from his family member while she was in the hospital.
State police have charged Richard Carl Worrell, 29, of 924 S. Second St., Ellwood City, and Amy Marie Crespo in connection with the reported theft. The couple are accused of charging more than $2,342 on the woman’s credit card and stealing another $1,000 in money and property from her Perry Township home.
The reported thefts occurred between Nov. 20 and Dec. 16, according to a criminal complaint.
According to police, Worrell said in an interview with officers that he initiated the transactions on the card at one store, and that Crespo was with him. He said that she made other purchases on the card at a different store while he waited in the car. However, surveillance video at both stores shows the couple in both stores together, the police reported.
Worrell and Crespo both are charged with theft, access device fraud, altering an access device, identity theft and criminal conspiracy for engaging in using an altered access device.
Worrell also faces an additional count of theft and one count of receiving stolen property.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued warrants for their arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.