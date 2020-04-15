Ellwood City Borough Councilwoman Lisa Guerrera confirmed at the council’s Monday night caucus meeting it was she who authored a controversial social media comment.
“My comment was made as a completely inappropriate joke at a time before I and a lot of others realized how serious this virus was going to become,” Guerrera said.
The comment was posted March 16 on Facebook under a photo of presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders that read, “Best thing that could happen would be both of them getting it (COVID-19) and dying, along with the rest of the elected officials of the Democratic party.”
Guerrera told her fellow council members during the virtual meeting she was under the impression she posted the comment in a “private room to a personal friend on Facebook.”
“I was not speaking as a member of council nor did I identify myself as such,” she said. “However, I regret making it, especially now in light of the seriousness of what has gone on with COVID.”
As of March 16, 4,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States were reported to the Centers for Disease Control. As of Monday, there had been 554,849 confirmed cases in the United States.
“However, taking it into the public realm, as a certain group did, and trying to use it as a smear campaign politically during a national epidemic is, in my opinion, not only irresponsible but reprehensible and an unnecessary distraction, actually, during this crisis,” she said.
A screenshot of the comment was posted in a Facebook group called Ellwood City Facts Matter on March 16. As of Tuesday, the post had 88 comments and 18 shares.
The council held a regular voting meeting the night the comment was posted, but Guerrera was absent from the meeting.
During the meeting, Ellwood City resident Earla Marshall read the comment aloud to the council during the public comment portion of the meeting. Marshall asked the members how they expected to work together effectively if members were making partisan political commentary.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to totally agree on everything, so there’s always going to be a division between us, so that doesn’t mean that it’s a nonfunctional council,” said vice-president Jim Barry.
Council president George Celli addressed the comment as “alleged” at the time, and said it did not reflect the entire council.
“When I saw it and read it, it was very disturbing,” said Celli. “But I gotta hope that it just came at a bad time or it wasn’t her.”
Guerrera was also absent for the council’s following meeting and had not spoken publicly about the comment until Monday.
After admitting responsibility, Guerrera then began to speak about the effectiveness of the council during her tenure.
“I’ve yet to see this council accomplish anything except give collective bargaining agreements that will make (Ellwood City Police Lieutenant David) Kingston extremely wealthy and give a bunch of jobs to relatives,” she said.
Barry asked Guerrera why she mentioned Kingston’s salary again as she’s done so on previous occasions.
Celli noted Guerrera should not have made those comments about the lieutenant’s salary because it was personnel-related.
“If anyone thinks that I’m going to step down giving the majority of this council the opportunity to reinstate one of the members removed by the voters, they are mistaken,” she added. “But I do absolutely regret making the comment.”
The borough council has no authority to remove Guerrera from office.
“How about we as a council do what we were elected to do, which is guide our community through a national emergency and support our local health care workers and first responders who are doing an absolutely amazing job under brutal conditions instead of playing political games,” she said.
