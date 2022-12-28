A Lincoln High School graduate received a scholarship last week.
The Ellwood City Community Health Foundation presented a $20,000 scholarship on Monday to Erin Lechner. She is a 2018 Lincoln High School graduate who recently graduated from Grove City College and is now attending Chatham University in its physician assistant studies program.
The same day, the foundation gave a $2,120 grant to the 12 Loaves Soup Kitchen in New Brighton to purchase a new stove.
In November, the foundation gave a $34,954 grant to the City Rescue Mission to renovate the showers in the men’s ministry portion of the building.
The Community Health Foundation is a non-profit entity formed from the former Ellwood City Hospital Foundation, which raised money for the former Ellwood City Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.