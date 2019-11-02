PITTSBURGH — A resident of Lawrence County has been sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison and six years of supervised release on his conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Taurean Potter, 34, of Ellwood City.
According to information presented to the court during his trial, Potter sold cocaine out of Ellwood City bars in 2017 and 2018, and he sold cocaine to other cocaine dealers who would further distribute the drug. In addition, on Oct. 14, 2017, Potter sold cocaine to an undercover narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway and Yvonne M. Saadi prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
Brady commended the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Potter.
