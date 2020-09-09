The Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce notified members Wednesday of someone impersonating the chamber by email.
"I apologize and hope that no one has made any donations," executive director Dale Thomson wrote in an email to members.
The purported email came from the address of info8@ellwoodchamber.org.
Call the chamber office at 724-758-5501 or email Thomson at dalethomson@ellwoodchamber.org with any questions.
