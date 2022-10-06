When Eric and Misa McAnallen first met, both were into medieval culture and reenactments with a closet full of medieval costumes.
Misa, who had been making mead prior, decided to create the beverage with her husband. Eventually, the two opened their own mead winery — or meadery — to sell their products in 2020 as Fitzgibbon Meadery at 536 Lawrence Ave. in Ellwood City.
“We’ve been making mead together for 16 years, before we got married,” Eric said.
WHAT IS MEAD?
Mead is an alcoholic beverage made with fermented honey.
“If at least half of the sugars that are fermented are from honey, then it’s mead,” Misa said. “We mix honey and water, or honey, water and fruit. Or honey, water and spices that are fermented.”
Misa said from start to finish, it takes three months to make her batches of mead. She uses whole fruit or concentrated fruit, and whole or powdered spices, and doesn’t use artificial flavoring or additives.
The store currently has a sweet peach mead and other flavors including mixed berry, blueberry, chai-spiced, sweet mead with red chili peppers, a semi-sweet Concord grape mead, a sweet traditional, lemon, dry traditional, sweet elderberry, a dry blood orange with rosemary, a sweet and spicy mango habanero and an earl grey.
They also have three flavors of wine — apple, plum and rhubarb, the latter two she said are very popular.
They used to sell a wild grape mead, which is currently out of stock.
LOVING MEDIEVAL THEME
Eric met Misa at a medieval event. He said he loves the era of medieval times and the tales of swords and sorcery after participating in reenactments for a couple decades.
“Fitzgibbon is actually my medieval name. When we do reenactments, I am the Honorable Lord Cetach Fitzgibbon,” McAnallen said.
He is a part of the Society for Creative Anachronisms where they set up and participate in authentic medieval reenactments with clothes, armor and scenery, acting like they are in the proper time period. He also loves archery — he has such good aim, people in character call him the “Damned archer.”
Misa said at 21, she got involved with medieval reenactments with a former boyfriend. Over the years, she has made her own cheese and carved her own wooden spoon at camp.
That was when the pair decided to make mead.
“Everybody loved my mead, so I just kept making it,” she said.
She later on made mead with her brother, before making it with her future husband.
“When I met Eric, I was like, ‘Let’s make some mead.’ We went into his backyard, and we picked some wild grapes, squeezed them up and made our first batches of mead,” Misa. “We called them Alawicious and Frederick. Everyone loved them, and we just kept doing it because it’s fun.”
She said people kept wanting to buy their mead. In September 2019 on a trip to Tennessee, the pair visited a Nashville meadery, which finally gave them the incentive to open up their own meadery.
A VIKING-SIZED
ESTABLISHMENT
In addition to its medieval style, Eric said the meadery is heavily inspired by Norse and viking mythology. While not historically inaccurate, is inspired by the common pop culture viking aesthetic with horns and them feasting and drinking mead at night following a day of battle.
“It’s not terribly realistic, but it’s fun,” Misa said.
There is a “mead hall,” which can be rented out for art classes, parties and other social events. The store doesn’t sell food, so outside food can be eaten with purchased drinks.
The store’s mascot, Fluffy Thorgrimson, is known as the most feared viking cat in the Beaver Valley. His brother, Frederick, is the most friendly viking cat in the Beaver Valley, while their father, Thorgrim, is a legendary viking cat of its own accord.
In reality, these characters and more were created by Misa based on drawings she began drawing on a chalkboard four years ago.
Now, all of the bottles have illustrations on them, each with different characters and stories to tell.
The store also sells viking drinking horns, T-shirts, wine woodwork and adult coloring books of Eric’s drawings with cocktail recipes inside them.
Since their opening, their products have won eight awards, including seven this year.
CONTINUING TO GROW
Misa said there isn’t a week that grows by without a few people coming in and discovering what the store is and what they sell.
Farmer’s markets and Wander Ellwood events has helped build their clientele.
“Most of the businesses that we’ve talked to said they’re happy we’re in town,” Misa said.
The store has free tastings and more information can be found on their Facebook page and website, fitzgibbonmead.com. Eric said the store will soon have special gifts for the holidays, like half-size bottles and variety packs.
The store, for the fall and winter, will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
