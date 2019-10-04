Ellwood City Borough has issued an edict regarding campaign signs for the coming election season.
According to a press release issued by borough officials, no candidate for any political office may post any political signs on borough property without first registering at the municipal building located at 525 Lawrence Ave. The registration procedure requires a $50 deposit, which will be returned if the candidate does not comply with these regulations:
•No sign may be placed earlier than four weeks before the election date.
•All signs must be removed within five days after the election. If the signs are left on borough property after that date, the borough will remove them and will retain the deposit.
•If the signs are removed within the required time period, the deposit will be returned 21/2 weeks after the election, allowing the borough time to ensure that all of the signs are down.
