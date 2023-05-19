Ellwood council looking for right bid for fireworks It’s a tradition to have fireworks during the annual Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food and Entertainment Festival.

Ellwood City Borough Manager Kevin Swogger is looking for someone or an organization to take over as director of the Ellwood City Area Family Center.

Swogger said Director Ricki Coccia is retiring. The last event she organized at the center was the polling location for Tuesday’s primary election.

Coccia had been at the center for more than 10 years, but has been wanting to retire for a while.

Now, Swogger said he is reaching out to different organizations, such as the YMCA, and potential individuals, about taking over managing the borough-owned center.

“It’s a big deal for the borough to keep it going,” Swogger said.

Swogger said he wants the building, located at 311 College St., to remain as a family and community center.

Story continues below video

He said the center is used by clubs and organizations, such as SilverSneakers, different after-school programs, for sports practices and for different events like birthday parties.

“In the fall, 300 kids use it,” Swogger said.

Coccia has already given Swogger and other potential individuals a tour of the building.

Swogger said for the short term, the existing clubs like SilverSneakers and the art club will still be able to use the center, but there will not be anyone to take reservations for other events, like parties.

He added he hopes to have a new director or manager in place for borough council to vote on to hire during its June 19 meeting.

“Hopefully it will be a quick transition,” Swogger said.