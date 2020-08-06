The Ellwood City Area School Board unanimously approved its reopening plan Tuesday night after accepting public comments and questions from parents for more than an hour.
“I want to let you know that our No. 1 priority with regard to our reopening plan is the safety of our staff and our students,” said Dr. Wes Shipley, substitute superintendent.
The board ran into issues Friday when more than 100 participants were attempting to join the meeting they had set to present the plan. Friday’s meeting was recessed, and the reopening plan was posted on the district’s website for parents to view.
Approximately 300 people tuned in to Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
Although about 20 parents asked multiple questions about the plan, a large majority were not answered. Instead, Shipley kept track of the questions and said he will post the answers to the district’s website as soon as possible.
District parent Ashley Leavens asked why board members’ questions about the plan were answered during the meeting, but the ones asked by parents were not.
Shipley explained the board members’ questions were answered because they needed more information before conducting a vote to approve or deny it.
In the approved plan, parents will have a choice of three learning pathways.
In option one, students would go back full-time in person.
In option two, students would participate via synchronous learning with the option to return to school in person if or when they so choose, on a scheduled basis.
In option three, students would enroll in a nine-week cyber school.
Parents must decide within the next few days.
The first day is Sept. 8, and school will be operating on a one-hour delay until further notice.
That time will be used for office hours for online students.
Some highlights of the health plan include:
•All students and staff will be required to wear masks per orders from the state health department.
•Temperatures of both staff and students will be taken upon entry into the building.
•Mobile plexiglass barriers in offices and classrooms will be placed so students and staff can work in close quarters but have a barrier.
•Each room will have an air purifier.
•Water fountains will be replaced with water bottle fillers.
The board also accepted public comments from the July 17 meeting where, according to board member Barbara Wilson, the meeting was “Zoom bombed” with inappropriate photos and verbiage.
Wilson said they have filed a police report about the incident and are waiting to hear back from police.
During that meeting, members of the public indicated in the chat they wished to address the board, but were not given the chance.
Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law states the opportunity for public participation in public meetings is required.
“Agencies must provide a reasonable opportunity for residents and/or taxpayers to comment on an issue before a decision takes place,” the Office of Open Records website reads.
Board member Kathleen McCommons took time to explain board policies pertaining to public comment and argued the board did not violate the law.
McCommons cited policy 903 where the presiding officers can halt or terminate participant’s comments if they are “too abusive or obscene.”
Although the apparent disruptions were perpetrated by the “Zoom bombers,” district parents had their opportunity to speak terminated.
She cited another policy that reads the presiding officer can recess or adjourn a meeting if the public interferes with “the orderly conduct of the meeting.”
The July 17 meeting was not recessed nor adjourned due to public interference, but rather an executive session was called to discuss the meeting’s security.
When the meeting opened again to the public, members of the public who indicated they wished to address the board in the chat previously were not given a chance to speak.
According to another board policy, the public shall be provided an opportunity to comment “prior to official action by the board.”
The board’s solicitor, Amanda Jewell, said a “reasonable opportunity” was given for the public to comment prior to voting, and some comments were not received because of viewer disruptions in the virtual coverage.
The board also accepted the resignation of elementary principal Christine Gibson. In a supplementary motion, teacher Dan Parson was appointed as the interim.
Former Superintendent Joe Mancini resigned late last month following the resignation of longtime district solicitor John DeCaro. The board also recently furloughed Lincoln assistant principal Nadia Engel.
Parents questioned the board as to whether they would appoint Engel to fill Gibson’s position. Shipley said he wasn’t aware of any procedure calling an employee back from furlough and receiving a promotion.
