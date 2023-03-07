Applications for budget payment plans for utility accounts for Ellwood City residents are due by 3 p.m. April 14.
Customers can pick up applications from the borough electric billing office beginning March 20.
The maximum budget periods will be 12 months, with the first budget-billing amount to appear on the May utility bill and all balances due to be settle in the 12th month.
The budget amount will be determined by taking the average of the most recent 12 month utility bills.
Commercial accounts that are charged sales tax shall pay the actual sales tax amount.
Customers who fail to pay the budget amount in full by the normal due date will be subject to late charges and normal shut off procedure, while customers on the budget plan who fail to do this three or more times, within the 12-month plan, will become ineligible for future budget plans.
Customers on the budget plan are not eligible for additional payment arrangements, tenants must have written consent from their landlords and new customers are not eligible until the next enrollment period.
