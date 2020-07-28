The Ellwood City Area School Board will hold a special meeting Friday to accept public comments after apparent violations of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act during its July 17 meeting.
At that gathering, the board did not accept public comments before voting to accept the resignation of Superintendent Joe Mancini. Mancini’s resignation was to be effective Sept. 22, but the board took a second vote to place him on paid leave through that date. According to the Sunshine Act, which governs transparency at government meetings, any vote taken without the public having first had a chance to comment constitutes a violation.
Friday’s meeting will take place virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. A website link to join the meeting will be posted on the district’s website. The district’s reopening plan will be discussed, but the board has no plans for do-over votes regarding Mancini, according to board solicitor Amanda Jewell of Pittsburgh-based Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC.
The Sunshine Act states that the opportunity for public participation in public meetings is required.
“Agencies must provide a reasonable opportunity for residents and/or taxpayers to comment on an issue before a decision takes place,” the Office of Open Records website reads.
In light of COVID-19, an outlet for the public to submit comments before the meeting has been deemed acceptable, according to the office.
New Castle’s planning commission ran into similar issues when it did not accept public comment before taking a vote whether to recommend a downtown outpatient drug facility during an April 1 meeting.
Erik Arneson, executive director of the Office of Open Records, said anyone who would challenge the planning commission’s vote in court would “have a very strong case” due to the lack of public comment.
Jewell said, though, that a “reasonable opportunity” was given for the public to comment prior to the Ellwood board votes, although comments were not received because of viewer disruptions in the virtual coverage.
“The board would have preferred to accept these comments at the previous meeting, but the chaos and lack of security in the meeting prevented this from occurring contemporaneously,” Jewell said by email.
During the disruptions, the board entered into a 40-minute executive session.
There was some confusion as to whether board president Renee Pitrelli stated the reason for the executive session, but Jewell said it was called to discuss “the security of the meeting.”
Under the Sunshine Act, an executive session may be called to discuss “certain public safety issues if disclosure of the information discussed would be reasonably likely to jeopardize or threaten public safety or preparedness or public protection.” However, whether it is permissible to enter into a closed meeting to discuss how to secure an online meeting to combat disruptions is unclear.
During the school board meeting, member Jennifer Tomon questioned Pitrelli about the motion to move Mancini to paid leave because it had not been discussed in public. Pitrelli said she had the authorization from five board members to do so.
Although Jewell said she was not privy to those discussions, her understanding is that the decision was made in consultation with the personnel committee. The vote to place Mancini on leave, however, was a public vote.
Following the vote to accept Mancini’s resignation, Dr. Wes Shipley -- formerly of the Mars Area School District -- was approved to become the substitute superintendent, effective Monday. In another motion, Lincoln High School assistant principal John Sovich was appointed to handle the day-to-day operations until Shipley assumes his duties.
Mancini’s position was not advertised because the placing him on paid leave did not create a vacancy. Shipley, Jewell said, was chosen by the personnel committee.
Mancini leaves the same month that longtime district solicitor John DeCaro resigned. The board also recently furloughed Lincoln assistant principal Nadia Engel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.